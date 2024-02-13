CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

