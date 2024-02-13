Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 912,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Central Puerto Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CEPU stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Central Puerto Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.