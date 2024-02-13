Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 912,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Central Puerto Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

