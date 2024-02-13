Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

