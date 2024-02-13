Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

