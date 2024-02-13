Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.31

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.31 and last traded at $247.67, with a volume of 166735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

