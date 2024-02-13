Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

