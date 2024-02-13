Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

CNK stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

