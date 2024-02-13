Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.50. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$498.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

