Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cineplex
Cineplex Price Performance
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.