Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,089 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $34,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 108.1% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 306,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 159,046 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $9,030,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

