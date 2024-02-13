Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Boosted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

