Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Snap-on worth $34,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $267.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

