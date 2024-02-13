City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $192,000 Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 30,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,611. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

