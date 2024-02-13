City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Invests $4.36 Million in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 355,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 62,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,668. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund's dividend payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

