City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Invests $7.83 Million in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 596,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,000. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust makes up about 0.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $13.38.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

