City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Invests $861,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,786,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 952,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 272,287 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

