City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,558 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for 4.5% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 5.57% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $50,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. 53,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,253. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

