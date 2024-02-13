City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 34,118 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the quarter. The Korea Fund accounts for 3.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 34.26% of The Korea Fund worth $35,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

The Korea Fund Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

