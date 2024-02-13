City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,275 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

