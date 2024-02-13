City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 183,642 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust accounts for about 1.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,787,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,807,982.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,113,368 shares of company stock worth $60,556,371 in the last three months.

BIGZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 379,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

