City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353,993 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,891,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,244,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.