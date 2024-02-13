Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.46

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 34660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -256.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. FMR LLC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

