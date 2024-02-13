Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
