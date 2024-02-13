Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

