Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $28.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

