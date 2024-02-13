Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $28.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
NYSE:CWEN opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.
