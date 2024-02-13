CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CCNEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 7,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

