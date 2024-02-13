CNB Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:CCNEP)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
CNB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ CCNEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 7,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.
About CNB Financial
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Coca-Cola Company is ready to bubble higher
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.