CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.42% of CNO Financial Group worth $172,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,135,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 529.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,882 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CNO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 91,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.