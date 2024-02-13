Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

