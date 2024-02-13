Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.89.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $6,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

