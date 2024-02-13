Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.