Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

