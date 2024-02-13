Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

