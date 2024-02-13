Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

