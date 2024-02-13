Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

