Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.65 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $8,431,662. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

