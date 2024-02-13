Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 36,635 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,635 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $187.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $188.55.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

