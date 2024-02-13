Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Comstock Resources worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after purchasing an additional 393,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,295,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

