Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock Position Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.
