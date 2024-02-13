Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock Position Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

