ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNOB. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

