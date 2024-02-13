ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

