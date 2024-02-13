Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

