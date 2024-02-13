Contrasting Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Ares Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $258.90 million N/A $92.96 million $0.81 18.17 Ares Management $3.63 billion 11.59 $474.33 million $2.39 57.35

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Management has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 39.10% 34.32% 17.70% Ares Management 13.06% 21.58% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patria Investments and Ares Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ares Management 0 6 5 0 2.45

Patria Investments presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. Ares Management has a consensus price target of $123.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Ares Management.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Patria Investments pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Management pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Patria Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

