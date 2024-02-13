Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 34749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

