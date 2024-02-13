CoreCard (CCRD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect CoreCard to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CCRD opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. CoreCard has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,286,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

