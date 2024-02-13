Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $310.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.13. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

