Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

MNST stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

