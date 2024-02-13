Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQL stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

