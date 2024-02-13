Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

