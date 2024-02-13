Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,542 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BOE opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

