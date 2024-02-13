Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $248.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

