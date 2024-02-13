Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 14,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.